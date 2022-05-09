May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.