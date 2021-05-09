Mother's Day brings cold, wet weather to Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Any plans for outdoor Mother’s Day celebrations sank without a trace Sunday as the weather dawned cold, wet and windy and stayed that way for much of the day.
And if mom received any flowers she wanted to keep, putting them outside Sunday night was a bad idea throughout Central Illinois: “We have a chance of patchy frost in really the whole coverage area tonight,” said National Weather Service Lincoln-based meteorologist Alex Erwin, speaking Sunday afternoon.
“Those flowers won’t last very long if you do put them outside.”
Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln, advised, “People who do have plants out may want to cover them and protect them so they don’t get damaged with the frost and cold temperatures.”
Temperatures were well off their seasonal averages, which normally point to a high of 72 around Mother’s Day; what we got instead was the mercury struggling to hit 50 and forecast lows Sunday night expected to plunge into the mid- to low 30s.
If mom did brave the cold to step outside and try to enjoy her day, dodging the persistent rain for the first half of Sunday wasn’t easy.
Rain fell for about 10 hours across Central Illinois, with 1.5 to 2 inches reported in McLean County by noon Sunday, while Macon County got around an inch. LeRoy in McLean County topped the charts with a recorded 2.2 inches.
Schaffer said the last few weeks have left the ground fairly dry, so with the rain falling over several hours, flooding was not a big concern. No flooding reports were made to the National Weather Service for the McLean County area, but some county and city roads had a bit of standing water during the storm Sunday.
The drop in temperature that came with Sunday's rain will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
Monday might bring more rain, as a minor storm system moves through the area. Schaffer said the forecast doesn’t call for much precipitation, but scattered showers could appear in the afternoon.
The remainder of the week will be dry, but “temperatures will remain well below normal through at least Thursday,” Schaffer said.
Monday’s high is predicted to hit 61 degrees, falling to 38 Monday night with a stiff 17 mph breeze to make it feel even cooler. By Thursday, Erwin reports, we can look forward to a high of 65, and Friday’s high should reach 70.
Frost is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, but the outlook for the rest of the month indicates a warmer few weeks, back to more typical temperatures, Erwin said.
Asked how unusual this cold, wet weather was for the time of year, Erwin says it's hard to gauge it, statistically, as Mother’s Day moves around on the calendar.
“But I do know we had frost advisories in mid-May last year,” he added.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.