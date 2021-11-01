 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

