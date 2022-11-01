 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

