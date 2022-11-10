Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
