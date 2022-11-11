Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
