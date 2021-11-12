 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

