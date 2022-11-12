Mattoon's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
