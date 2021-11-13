Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
