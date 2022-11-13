 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

