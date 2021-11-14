This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Monday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The M…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Friday. It should r…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. There i…