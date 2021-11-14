Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Monday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.