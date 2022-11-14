For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
