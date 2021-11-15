This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
