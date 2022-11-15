For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Mostly sunny, but still cold today. Snow showers will start to push back in tonight and will be common by Tuesday morning. See how long the snow will stick around and how much is expected here.
Two areas of low pressure will keep snow and rain falling for much of the day. A cold front arriving Wednesday will bring another opportunity for snow! Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A few showers this morning, but dry this afternoon and remarkably warm. The warm weather will continue on Thursday, but our next cold front arrives Thursday night. Get all the details here.
Thanks to a strong cold front, temperatures will be much different this afternoon than yesterday. A few rain showers today and snow flurries Saturday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
