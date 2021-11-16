Mattoon's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
