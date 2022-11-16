This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
