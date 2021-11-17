Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
