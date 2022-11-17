Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.