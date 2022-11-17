Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mostly sunny, but still cold today. Snow showers will start to push back in tonight and will be common by Tuesday morning. See how long the snow will stick around and how much is expected here.
Two areas of low pressure will keep snow and rain falling for much of the day. A cold front arriving Wednesday will bring another opportunity for snow! Get all the details in our latest forecast.
The chance for snow continues today and temps will be even colder thanks to a cold front. Dry for Thursday, but staying cold and windy. See how much more snow is expected and what it will feel like here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
Thanks to a strong cold front, temperatures will be much different this afternoon than yesterday. A few rain showers today and snow flurries Saturday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Model…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It wil…