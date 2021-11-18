This evening in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
