Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.