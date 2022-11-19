 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

