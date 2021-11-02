 Skip to main content
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

