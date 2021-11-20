Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
