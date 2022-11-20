Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
