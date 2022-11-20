 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News