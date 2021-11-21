 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News