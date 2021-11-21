Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
