Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
