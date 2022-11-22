Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.