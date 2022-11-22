 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News