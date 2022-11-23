 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

