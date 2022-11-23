This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend with temperatures much lower than normal. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Full details here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22…
The chance for snow continues today and temps will be even colder thanks to a cold front. Dry for Thursday, but staying cold and windy. See how much more snow is expected and what it will feel like here.
This evening in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The…