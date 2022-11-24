Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.