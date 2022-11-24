 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Mattoon: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News