Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Friday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degr…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. High…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.