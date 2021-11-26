For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 d…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. High…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degr…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …