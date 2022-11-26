 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mattoon's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News