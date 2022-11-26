Mattoon's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's …
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend with temperatures much lower than normal. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Full details here.
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…