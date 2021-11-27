Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

