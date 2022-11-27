 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

