Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

