Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

