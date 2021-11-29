 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

