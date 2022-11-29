This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. It will be windy. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
