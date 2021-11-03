Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The fo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanke…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan …
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heav…