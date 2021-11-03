 Skip to main content
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

