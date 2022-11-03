 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

