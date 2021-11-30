Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.