Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mostly clear. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south.