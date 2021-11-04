Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.