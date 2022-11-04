This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Windy with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Mattoon, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
