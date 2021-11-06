 Skip to main content
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

