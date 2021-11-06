Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanke…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…