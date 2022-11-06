 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News