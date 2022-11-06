Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.