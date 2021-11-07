Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
