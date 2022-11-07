This evening in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
