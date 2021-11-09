 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

