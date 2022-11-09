Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today and not much rain. A cold front arriving early Saturday morning will cool us down and bring very strong winds. See how windy it will get and how much temperatures will drop here.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
Cooler today than Sunday, but near normal for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
A few showers this morning, but dry this afternoon and remarkably warm. The warm weather will continue on Thursday, but our next cold front arrives Thursday night. Get all the details here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up even more for Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Patchy fog this morning, but sunny with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. More wind and even warmer for Thursday. Find out when rain will return to the area in our updated forecast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoo…
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Mattoon ar…